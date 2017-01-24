Barrie's residential streets will get a little more grit with the next snowfall.

The city is applying more sand to neighbourhood roads.

“Historically, unless it was really bad we would only put material down on hills, curves and intersections,” said Dave Friary, Barrie's director of roads, parks and fleet. “We are going to try sanding the entire route when necessary now to try and prevent the ice from bonding to the road.”

He noted that during recent winter weather – last week's snow and freezing rain, for example – the city put down sand but the the ice had already bonded to the asphalt.

What the city lays down on residential streets is actually pickled sand, and has 6% treated salt added to it.

“It is pre-mixed as it goes into the sand dome and the fact it's 'treated' is important because it works in colder weather and starts melting immediately,” Friary said.

City officials have been hearing it in recent weeks about winter control.

“It's been a very, very rough couple of weeks,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said. “We've got the sort of condition in the city that we usually get in mid-March, where the packed-down snow and ice on residential streets starts to rut and breakup, and our streets, in some cases, get very difficult to drive down.”

He noted Barrie has had three major freezing rain events in three weeks, on top of considerable snowfall.

“It all got rained on and packed down into a rink on all our residential roads, and that is a very difficult condition,” Lehman said. “We may see more of this stuff.”

Coun. Barry Ward said using graders to deal with ruts in the roads was not exclusive to Barrie

“It was county-wide, the problem,” he said. “People seem to think it was somehow unique to Barrie this time, and it certainly wasn't.”

Friary said the city used heavy equipment to clear away snow and ice. As of Monday night, wards 1, 2 3 and 8 were completed, wards 4 and 5 were nearing completion and were expected to be done Tuesday, and wards 6 and 7 were to be done by Wednesday.

But getting the pickled sand down on the residential streets will be key in the coming weeks.

“There will be an extra cost for material ($40,000) and spring cleanup may take longer, but we are committed to preventing these sort of conditions if possible,” Friary said. “In some cases there will always be some ice pack.”

Barrie's winter control budget is approximately $5 million, and it's based on a five-year average.

To provide an extra level of service to the city's residential streets, or at the same level as arterial roads, would likely cost another $900,000 to $1.5 million, depending on if it was done in-house or contracted out.

The pickled sand plan is a pilot project which will be evaluated at winter's end.

Barrie's 2016-2017 winter control map shows about 300 kilometres (both lanes) of residential routes, the local streets where people live.

It also shows just more than 380 kilometres of priority routes, which must be maintained for emergency personnel – ambulances, firefighters and police – as well as Barrie Transit.

Friary said the city is well aware of salt's effects on the environment and source water, so the intent is to keep it minimal but effective on city streets.

The city has developed carefully planned levels of winter road service to combat the diverse weather conditions seen every winter.

A combination of city-owned trucks and contracted units provide snow plowing services to Barrie roads through a priority and secondary route system.

It assigns priority to all major roads with the highest traffic in Barrie. To ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians, these major routes are serviced on a 24/7 basis when necessary.

Secondary routes - all residential streets in the city - are plowed regularly, but less often than priority routes.

Barrie uses 13 contract and 12 city-owned plows on its streets, along with 14 city-owned sanders and 14 underbody plows.

On city sidewalks, 13 contract plows are used along with six city-owned machines.

For more information on winter control, visit barre.ca/snow.

bbruton@postmedia.com