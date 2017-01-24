Seepe Walters Story Contest honours young authors

There were 71 entries in the 15th Annual Seepe Walters Short Story Competition – a contest for young authors attending Innisfil schools.

The Judges – authors Kelley Armstrong, Sigmund Brouwer, Richard Scrimger, Kevin Sylvester and Shane Peacock – selected five finalists in each of the Junior (Grades 3-6), Intermediate (Grades 7-8) and Senior (Grades 9-12) Categories.

Every Honourable Mention received a Certificate of Appreciation; every prize-winner received a plaque, and a gift chard from Chapters, courtesy of the Friends of the Innisfil Public Library. And the Best Short Story over all received the Seepe Walters trophy, and a cash prize of $100.

The awards presentation took place January 19 at the Lakeshore Branch of the Innisfil ideaLab & Library, rescheduled after a winter storm in December closed roads and public buildings, resulting in a cancellation. This time, the library was packed with students, their family members, and special guests that included Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope, MP for Barrie-Innisfil John Brassard, and members of InnisFilm Project, a non-profit film production company.

Stuart Reece, founder of InnisFilm, spoke of Innisfil as “a great place, a place that fosters creativity.” He added, “Everyone has something to contribute,” encouraging the students to “make the world a better place by bringing our stories out.”

Amanda Quibell, a member of InnisFilm and a professor at Georgian College, told the young writers, “The Library's always been a very important part of my family's life. It's been very motivating in our family.”

Her children were among the winners of past Seepe Walters Short Story contests. She urged the students to “find your voice, and find your way to express yourself. Never stop telling your stories.”

In the Jr. Division, the winners were: Honourable Mention (5th place) to Luke Little, Hon. Mention (4th) – Rose Wise, 3rd Place – Riley Ma, 2nd Place – Oliver Booth, and 1st Place, for her story “Super Siblings,” to Railyn Hodson-Walker.

Intermediate winners were: Hon. Mention (5th) – Simba Musewe, Hon. Mention (4th) – Amy Van Donkelaar, 3rd Place – Carson Bowering, 2nd Place – Olivia Hupponen, and 1st Place, for “Out of the Desk”, to Sylvie Potje.

In the Senior Division: Hon. Mention (5th) to Kizmit Darvell; Hon. Mention (4th) – Annabelle Vetro, 3rd Place – Alyssa Goswell, 2nd Place – Mackenzie Horlings, and 1st place to Abigail Hariprashad, for her story “The White Lie.”

The Seepe Walters prize was won by Abigail Hariprashad. Peter Ferraro, grandson of Seepe Walters, presented the trophy – noting that 15 years ago, in the first year of the competition, there were only 12 entries.

“I spent a lot of time here, as a youngster,” Ferraro said – visiting his grandmother, who was a founder of The Friends of the Innisfil Public Library, a published author and poet, and life-long supporter of literacy. “I'm happy to come back for this.”

The winning entries have been gathered into printed anthology, given to the winners and available at the Library.