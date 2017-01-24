Essa Road continues to grow.

Up!

A public meeting was held Monday for a rezoning needed to build a six-storey apartment of 52 condo units at 570, 574 and 576 Essa Rd.

Saverino Investments wants to do this on 1.55 acres on land on the east side of Essa, north of Coughlin Street and south of Maple Avenue.

“We're putting the high-density residential development in one location,” said Brian Goodreid of the Goodreid Planning Group.

Only one person spoke at the public meeting, Darryl Bradshaw of Canary Reed Court, who said he had the impression the building would only be four storeys high and asked about the ability to rezone property in the Official Plan.

Coun. Andrew Prince, who represents this part of Barrie, has concerns about traffic volumes and even asked about traffic lights in front of the development for better control.

“I think if we don't take a look at it now, as we develop that Essa Road corridor, it's only going to get worse,” he said. “It's something I want to get on top of right now, instead of waiting until later.”

During a neighbourhood meeting last October, residents also voiced concerns about the increasing height and density of buildings along Essa Road, lack of parking, loss of privacy, the need for buffering and where snow would be stored on the property.

This is the second phase of a similar development planned for 556, 560 and 568 Essa Rd.,

an eight-storey, 88-unit residential building.

Its rezoning was appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board, but the appeal was dismissed by the board.

A site plan application has been submitted to city planning staff and is nearing its final registration.

This Essa Road land is part of the city's intensification corridor.

Barrie's intensification policy establishes four principle areas where intensification is encouraged, and creates a series of guidelines to help direct new development within these areas. They are to create attractive and safe pedestrian areas, support transportation of all types and result in attractive designs.

“This is an intensification corridor where we want to bring buildings closer to the street, to take advantage of the existing services and transit,” said Andrew Gameiro, the city's planning and zoning administrator.

A public meeting is one of the first stages of Barrie's planning process. This application now goes to planning staff, which produces a report and recommendations to city councillors, who make a decision.

Staff expect that report to be ready in late February or early March.

