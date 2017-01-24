NEW TECUMSETH – An man was arrested after four vehicles were damaged by a grey Jeep in a King Street parking lot in Alliston early Sunday.

OPP were told at 5:30 a.m. about a possible impaired driver and the damaged vehicles.

The Jeep had left when police arrived at the parking lot, but a short time later a man turned himself in at the Nottawasaga OPP detachment, reporting he was intoxicated.

A 19-year-old Alliston man is charged with impaired driving, driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system, taking an automobile without the owner's consent and failing to stop following a collision.

He was later released with a Bradford court date next month.