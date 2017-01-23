It might still be an uphill climb, but that doesn’t concern the Barrie Colts.

On another weekend of three games in as many nights, the Colts were able to pick up one win, but that was it.

An overtime victory on Thursday night provided all of Barrie’s points, as the Colts lost in Hamilton against the Bulldogs on Friday before falling to the Owen Sound Attack at home on Saturday.

“You just have to focus on the little things and good things will come,” said Colts forward Ben Hawerchuk. “Play well in your own zone and that will create offence.”

The Colts slipped to eight points back of the Niagara IceDogs and North Bay Battalion for the final playoff spot in the East, but they still think they can work their way back into the post-season picture.

“Yeah, for sure,” Hawerchuk said. “We don’t take that out of

our books, but obviously we’re trying to get as many wins and points as we can, and we’re working towards it.”

Barrie entered Saturday with a chance at a winning weekend.

Unfortunately, their opponents hadn’t lost in over a month.

The Attack, now bolstered with the addition of former Colts captain Cordell James, continued their winning ways in a dominant 6-2 victory of Barrie.

James, for his part, picked up three points in the game’s second half and was named the first star, and the four-year Colt was received well by the crowd.

What wasn’t taken as well by Barrie’s faithful were a handful of goals where Owen Sound exploited the Colts and picked up golden opportunities.

“We really just have to stop the turnovers and really watch our guys in the defensive zone,” said Colts forward Curtis Douglas. “I think, a couple of times, we’ve let our guys go and it resulted in a goal.”

Thanks in part to Douglas’s pair of goals, all four lines found the score sheet over the weekend, as they were rewarded for their work.

“We’re keeping it simple,” Hawerchuk said. “We’re not making the hard play, we’re making the simple play, and that’s huge for us.”

They started off on the right foot Thursday against the Spirit in a surprisingly physical battle between a pair of opponents that only see one another twice a year.

While the Colts ended up losing a 4-2 lead in the third, Hawerchuk was able to pot the overtime winner to give Barrie the two points.

“Every game, everyone gets more comfortable and the more games we play, the better we’ll be as a team,” said Douglas, who scored his first-career Ontario Hockey League goal in the win.

The Colts went to Hamilton the next night and, save for a rough stretch in the second period, played a very strong game. Douglas scored his second goal of the year in that contest to bring Barrie to within a goal, but Matt Strome’s empty-netter would quash any hopes of a comeback.

Despite the defeat, the Colts gave up just three goals on a tended net as the play in their own zone continues to improve.

“I think our defence is really starting to figure it out,” Douglas said. “Other than that 10-goal game against Niagara, we’ve really started to tighten up defensively and allow just three or four goals a game.”

Barrie will begin this week with a rarity as its next contest, like the previous one, will be a home game against Owen Sound.

The reason for the back-to-back is because that contest is a makeup game for the one that got snowed out on Dec. 15.

After Thursday’s rematch with the Attack (30-13-1-0), the Colts will go on the road to face the Mississauga Steelheads (17-17-5-5) on Friday before finishing up the weekend at home against the Oshawa Generals (25-14-3-2) on Saturday.

twitter.com/stephen_sweet