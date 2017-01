Change text size for the story

TAY TWP – A North York man was charged with speeding after being stopped by police in Victoria Harbour early Sunday.

At 2:40 a.m. Southern Georgian Bay OPP spotted a speeding vehicle on Highway 12.

After stopping it, an officer spoke to the driver and determined he'd been drinking.

The 76-year-old man was issued a 'warn range' driver's licence suspension and was also charged with speeding.