Two women have been charged in connection with drugs being sold out of a coffee truck earlier this week in Barrie.

City police say the Oro-Medonte Township women, age 50 and 20, have both been charged with marijuana possession and production.

A tip to police about the suspicious activity of a coffee truck serving the Barrie area led officers to arrest a man Tuesday. Police found 292 grams of marijuana, 27 Oxycodone pills, 11 grams of hash, digital scales and baggies in his coffee truck.

Further investigation of the 53-year-old Oro-Medonte Township man’s Shanty Bay home led police to collect more than 500 marijuana plants, more than 100 Buprenorphine pills, nine grams of hash, a small amount of Oxycodone, cannabis resin and psilocybin (mushrooms), as well as equipment required to manufacture drugs.

He was charged with three counts of trafficking, seven counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of production of marijuana.

A 24-year-old Oro-Medonte man was also charged with production of marijuana, as well as three counts of possession of controlled substances.

Police have said two of the accused had medicinal marijuana licences, but had greatly exceeded what they were legally allowed to possess.