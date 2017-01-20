Huronia West OPP stopped and charged 30 motorists for distracted driving Thursday during several hours of patrols in both Elmvale and Wasaga Beach.

Police said one driver failed to stop for a red light, narrowly missing two pedestrians who were crossing the street.

OPP have not released details about the nature of the distracted driving offences.

But according to Ontario's Transportation Ministry, the fine for distracted driving is $400, plus a victim surcharge and court fee, for a total of $490 if settled out of court.

The fine can be as much as $1,000 if you receive a summons or fight your ticket, plus three demerit points applied to your driver’s record, the MTO says.