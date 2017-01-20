Clarification of Barrie's backflow prevention and cross connection control regulations has been sent to the city's community services committee.

Council approved the referral Jan. 16 at the suggestion of Coun. Rose Romita, who had concerns about the cost to multi-unit buildings.

The proposed measures would clarify that four or more residential units on one property are subject to the controls, and the water supply is the responsibility of the property owner.

The measures would also provide clarity as to which properties require a cross-connection survey and a testable on-premise isolation backflow preventer.

Backflow is the reversal of water flow within a plumbing system that can occur from back-pressure or back siphoning, while a cross-connection is a link between drinking water and any source of pollution or contamination.

Backflow prevention and cross connection controls are in place for institutional, commercial, industrial properties in Barrie – as well as multi-residential properties of four and more.

The city's community services committee is scheduled to meet Feb. 1.