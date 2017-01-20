BRADFORD – Internet scams continue to claim victims.

On Wednesday a Bradford woman told South Simcoe police she had received a message on her computer screen from 'Microsoft' that her machine was infected with viruses.

She was asked to call a phone number on the screen to get help removing the viruses, but a first payment would need to be made.

This was done by credit card and more of the woman's information was accessed.

Fortunately the woman became suspicious, changed her computer password, cancelled her credit card and called police.

On Thursday, police were called about two other Internet fraud attempts, but in both cases there was doubt about the validity of the transactions and steps were taken to prevent any loses.

Police remind people never to give out personal or financial information on the Internet or by phone.