MIDLAND – A man who fled police Thursday for skipping court now faces a drug possession charge.

Midland police at an east-side apartment complex parking lot spotted the wanted man, but he fled on foot.

He was arrested a short distance away and searched. Police found 26 Oxycodone 80 mg pills with a street value estimated at $1,300.

Police determined a 26-year-old man was also on three separate probation orders.

He was charged with possession and failing to comply with two court orders, then held for a bail hearing Friday morning in Barrie.