City police are looking for a runner after a man was punched in the head through an open passenger car window at a south-Barrie intersection Wednesday evening.

A car driven by the man's daughter was stopped for a sign at the corner of Batteaux Street and Ardagh Road at 7:10 p.m. when a group of runners passed in front of the vehicle.

One of the runners stopped, police said, and began yelling at the car – so the passenger rolled down the window and exchanged a few angry words through the door window.

Police say a runner approached the car and the man was punched in the head through the open window.

Later a group of runners was found at the nearby Holly Community Centre and a photo of one runner was taken.

He is described as white, 5'6” tall, age 35, clean shaven and wearing a dark winter running hat, dark running gear and a reflective arm band.

City police are looking to speak to this man.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information about this incident is asked to contact Const. D. Owen at 705-725-7025, ext. 2798 or at dowen@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.