MIDLAND – A local man was charged with assault and threatening after an incident at an apartment building Wednesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., Midland police responded to an assault call on the west side of town.

Police say an apartment was entered unlawfully, a male was assaulted and threatened with death.

A 36-year-old Midland man was arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

He was held for a bail hearing in Barrie.