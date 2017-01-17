INNISFIL – A local man faces impaired driving charges after a two-car crash Monday morning.

A South Simcoe police officer witnessed the crash at 5 a.m., when an eastbound car turned north onto Side Road 10 and directly into the path of a westbound car, causing a collision.

Ambulances were called as both drivers showed signs of being seriously injured.

One driver was trapped inside his car due to extensive damage and the other was taken to a local hospital.

Police used an intoxilyzer test on the latter.

A 24-year-old man is charged with impaired driving and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.