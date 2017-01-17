A Barrie tattoo artist was threatened with a pistol Sunday afternoon by an unsatisfied customer.

City police were called to the Essa Road shop just after 2 p.m. and were told a woman didn't like the work done on her tattoo.

The artist was threatened and had a gun pointed at him, police said.

A woman had fled before officers arrived, but police found her at an Ashdale Court residence a short time later.

She was arrested and the firearm, an airlift pistol, was seized by police.

A 24-year-old Barrie woman was charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She was later released with strict conditions and a court date.