Bonfire lights up the night

One hundred and twenty-seven Christmas trees make one heck of a blaze.

That's the number of no-longer-needed trees that were dropped off at the Innisfil Community Church, for the first-ever family-friendly Community Christmas Tree Bonfire.

Under the watchful eyes of Innisfil Fire & Rescue, the trees were piled in a heap and burned, sending flames and sparks soaring into the night sky, on the evening of January 8. And thanks to support from the Rotary Club of Innisfil, there were hot dogs and hot chocolate for the crowds that turned out, as music played under a starry sky.