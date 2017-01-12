INNISFIL – A woman had her identity stolen while she was trying to sell hockey tickets on the Internet.

The Innisfil woman told South Simcoe police she posted hockey tickets for sale on Kijiji and got a response showing interest in a particular game.

An e-mail money transfer was to take place once the woman forwarded proof of her identity, a copy of her driver's licence.

She did this, but didn't receive a response and never heard back from the buyer.

Later, through social media, she learned her identity is now being used to scam other people on Kijiji.

Fake tickets are being advertised for sale, using her ID as proof and when money is transferred, no tickets are ever received.

The woman had since removed her ad from Kijiji.

Police remind people not to share personal information on the phone, through e-mail or on the Internet unless you have initiated the contact or know who you are dealing with.