A man and a youth face break-in and drug charges after Barrie police stopped a car for a licence plate infraction Wednesday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., officers pulled over a car on Park Street driven by a man with a 13-year-old male passenger.

Police determined the driver was suspended and there was stolen property visible in the car's back seat.

A 21-year-old Barrie man and a Barrie youth, age 13, were arrested.

A further police search found breaking and entering tools, more stolen property and drugs.

The man is charged with property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in tools and two counts of drug possession (cannabis resin, codeine pills). He also faces Highway Traffic Act charges – using an unauthorized licence plate, driving while suspended, having no insurance and no permit.

The youth is charged with property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in tools and three counts of drug possession (cannabis resin, codeine pills, methamphetamine).

They were both taken to Barrie police station and later released with conditions and a court date.

The car was towed and is being held by police.