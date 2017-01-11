Two men face numerous drug charges after city police stopped a vehicle Monday afternoon in Barrie.

Officers in the street crime unit, with the help of police on patrol, pulled over a vehicle just before 3 p.m. in the area of Grove and Duckworth streets.

Inside was found more than seven ounces of cocaine with an estimated street value of $14,500, police said. The vehicle used to transport these drugs was also seized.

A 20-year-old Toronto man and a Brampton man, age 25, were arrested.

Each is charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They were held for bail hearings.