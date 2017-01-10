Harnessing history

Bill Soule, publications co-ordinator with the Simcoe County Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society, flips though a ledger once owned by Hillsdale harness-maker William Hotton.

The book, which dates from 1895 to 1902, was featured during the group’s annual general meeting on Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Barrie.

For more information about the society and its many projects, visit www.simcoebogs.com.