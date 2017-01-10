Change text size for the story

PENETANGUISHENE – A local man faces stunt driving and impaired charges after OPP stopped his vehicle early Jan. 6 on Sulky Drive,

Officers were following a vehicle just after 12:30 a.m. because it was being driven erratically on Edward Street.

When police spoke to its driver, an officer determined he had been drinking.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment for further tests.

He has been charged with stunt driving, racing a motor vehicle, impaired driving and failing or refusing to provide a breath sample.

His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, his vehicle towed and impounded.

The man has a court date later this month in Midland.