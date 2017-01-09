Electrical circuits are suspected to be the cause of a small fire in a house in the north end of the city early Sunday morning. According to Orillia Fire Chief Ralph Dominelli, firefighters entered 234 Laclie St. around 8:45 a.m. and were able to contain the fire in an upstairs room. The damage to the property is estimated to be around $10,000. No injuries were sustained by any of the four occupants. Firefighters are shown here carrying out floor boards after Orillia Power had been called on scene to shut down power to the building.