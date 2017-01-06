West-Barrie could be getting the intensification treatment too.

A public meeting will be held Monday for a substantial residential development on an L-shaped property along Miller Drive.

Hedburn Development has applied for an Official Plan amendment and a rezoning for 20, 30 and 40 Miller Dr., needed to allow 185 residential units.

The breakdown is 59 block or cluster townhouses, 15 stacked townhouses totalling 30 units and two, five-storey apartment buildings with a total of 96 units on 7.4 acres of land, on the western side of Miller Drive, north of Dunlop Street West.

Coun. Peter Silveira, who represents this area, says the project is worth a long look.

“This property has remained undeveloped for years, it’s used as a storage site for dirt and topsoil - to be frank an eyesore to the neighbourhood,” he said.

“Over the summer, trucks are loading and emptying dirty on that lot, the weeds are overgrown,” he said. “I have received many complaints and inquiries regarding that property.”

This land is designated and zoned commercial and residential. Hedburn's application is for a residential zoning and OP designation.

There would also be a commercial component to the project, along with a large central amenity space.

Silveira said months ago he and city planners held a preliminary meeting with residents and Hedburn to explain the application process, and to gather feedback from the closest residents who would be affected by it.

“Overall, it was not really an opposition but rather concerns regarding the impact of traffic, sidewalks, amenities and parking, among others,” he said.

The city has received a letter from nearby Coco Paving (formerly Lafarge) with its concerns about homes being built so near to its 701 Dunlop St. W. facility.

“Should residential uses be located in such close proximity to the existing adjacent industrial operations, the developer (Hedburn) should be responsible for appropriate berming and/or landscape treatments or other methods to satisfy the city with respect to noise and dust requirements,” said Anthony Rossi, speaking for CEO Jenny Coco.

He said this is needed to protect the city, and Coco Paving, from future complains about noise and dust.

Rossi also noted Coco is just one of several industrial uses close to the Hedburn project.

Silveira said these matters are part of the process, and that all concerns need to be addressed. At the end of it he'd like to find common ground on building design, scale and architecture, and to accommodate pedestrians, cyclists and cars.

“Most importantly, keep the character and personality of this great community by a formal planning process,” he said.

This land is within the city's intensification node, which allows 50-120 residential units per hectare. This project is for 62 units per hectare (2.47 acres).

Barrie's intensification policy establishes four principle areas where intensification is encouraged, including: the Urban Growth Centre, or downtown Barrie and Allandale; primary and secondary corridors consisting of arterial roads such as Bayfield and Dunlop streets, Essa Road, Duckworth and Yonge streets; primary and secondary nodes at significant intersections along the primary and secondary corridors; and South Barrie GO Station near Yonge Street and Mapleview Drive East.

A series of guidelines have also been created to help direct new development within these intensification areas, and are viewed to be complimentary to the existing city urban design guidelines.

They are to create attractive and safe pedestrian areas, support transportation of all types and result in attractive designs.

A public meeting is one of the first stages of Barrie's planning process. Once held, the applications go to planning staff for a report to city councillors, who make the decision.

Monday's meeting is scheduled to begin just after 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Barrie City Hall.

