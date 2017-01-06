The Barrie Sharks peewee ‘AA’ team closed out 2016 in Ottawa by winning one of the country's most prestigious tournaments, the Bell Capital Cup.

The Sharks had two wins, one loss and a tie in the tournament round-robin, finishing the preliminary round in second place.

Barrie played the Whitby Wolves in the semifinals and had a convincing 5-2 win.

The final was held at the Canadian Tire Centre, home to the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

The championship game pitted the 3-1-1 Barrie Sharks against the 5-0-0 Gloucester-Cumberland Stars team.

After regulation time, it was a scoreless tie.

The Sharks eventually won the game in the second overtime period with a goal by Mackenzie Keenan for the 1-0 Barrie victory.

This Bell Capital Cup has been previously recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world largest hockey tournament.

This year's event took place over five days from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1 and featured more than 600 games across 18 divisions.

The Barrie Sharks peewee ‘AA’ team includes goalies Emma Wedgewood and Calli Hogarth. In the front row, from left, are Ruby Mills, Ireland McCloskey, Mackenzie Keenan, Abby Robinson, Georgia Babcock, Taylor Battaglia, Eden Dusome and Paige McGuire. In the back row, from left, are head coach Mike White, trainer Susan McGuire, assistant coach Parker Robinson, Montelene Dymond, Ashlin Baker, Jayden Bell, Sydney White, Devon Sponagle, Emily Hill, Taliya Hildebrandt, as well as assistant coaches Derek Hildebrandt and Scott Hogarth.