A teenager was taken to hospital after being assaulted with a knife early last Saturday morning in downtown Barrie.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, city police received reports of an altercation and a male with a knife outside the Johnson’s Residence on Dunlop Street East.

Before officers arrived a man fled the scene and a 17-year-old male was found with injuries to the back of his head and hand. He was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre for medical treatment, and later released.

Further investigation determined that before the assault the teen had been confronted by two males while outside the Johnson Residence.

There was a brief confrontation between the teen and a man, resulting in a fight that took the two men into an alleyway next to the Johnson's Residence.

The teen was assaulted with a knife, which was described to police as a machete.

The teen managed to flee and nearby witnesses called police.

Police are looking for two black men, both 18 to 20 years old.

One is 6'0" to 6'2" tall, with a thin build, medium-length dark braided hair, was wearing a black toque with white writing and/or an emblem, and armed with a knife.

The second stands 5'8" to 5'9", also has a thin build and dark hair, styled in a short afro.

He was wearing a grey hood and carrying a men’s cross body Louis Vuitton satchel.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det.-Const. A. Geertsema at 705-725-7025 ext. 2589, ageertsema@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.