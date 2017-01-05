Barrie homeowners face a 3.76% property tax increase this year as city councillors begin budget talks Monday.

That increase would hike taxes by $145 to $3,992 for the average city home assessed at $302,000. Last year property taxes on that home were $3,847.

The tax increase includes a 1% levy for Barrie's dedicated infrastructure renewal fund.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman has said council needs to be mindful of homeowners' ability to pay any more in taxes.

“Even though the economy may be great, and the real estate market may be great, it doesn't change the fact that salaries aren't necessarily going up the way the real estate market is going up or even the broader economy is going up,” he said.

The good news is that councillors have an agreed-upon cap to the tax increase of 2.25%, excluding the 1% levy for Barrie's dedicated infrastructure renewal fund.

So a 3.25% increase might be what councillors consider the starting point.

It's the tax-funded operating budget proposed by staff that would require a 3.76% tax increase.

It is, as they say, early days.

“All numbers are proposed and subject to change based on council decisions,” said Michael Jermey, the city's deputy treasurer.

Lehman has also said a tax increase needs to improve Barrie – whether it's infrastructure or service levels or just cleaner public places.

“If I can't show you what you get for your money, then you have every right to complain,” he said.

The 2017 business and capital plan also includes a 2.5% increase in water rates and a 5% hike in sewer rates.

For the average Barrie home which uses 180 cubic meters of water a year, the estimated 2017 cost is $326, an $8 increase from last year's cost of $318.

The sewer rate hike means an estimated annual bill of $463 for 2017, or a $22 increase from $441 last year.

This year's budget has five building blocks – maintaining current service levels (1.96% tax increase), managing city debt and reserves (1.16%), service partners (Barrie police, County of Simcoe), another 0.45%, new investment and services (0.19%), and the 1% infrastructure fund.

Tax assessment from growth takes 1% off that total.

That infrastructure fund addresses a $48-million gap in what Barrie has and what it needs, money used to replace and rehabilitate Barrie's roads, bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

This year that 1% equals $2.5 million.

New investment and service recommendations include money for environmental protection, growth management and customer service.

But at this point there's isn't a great deal of wiggle room in the city's 2017 budget.

“If we're honest with ourselves, our fiscal position is good, our credit rating is great,” Lehman said. “But we don't have a lot of extra money.

“We're not one of these municipalities with hundreds of millions of dollars in reserves for strategic programs.”

Some things about city spending never change, however.

The operating component of Barrie's police budget is approximately 22% of the city’s net tax levy, and it's also the city's largest single operating expense.

The 2017 operating/capital police budget is nearly $50.38 million, or another $1.56 million.

The lion's share of the police budget is for the salaries, benefits and overtime of officers and civilian employees. That's estimated to total almost $47.5 million in 2017, up from $45.7 million last year.

City police have a force of 237 officers and 108 civilian; the 2017 budget calls for an increase of three new civilian positions.

Capital expenditures in this year's police budget total $1.2 million, an increase over last year's amount of $850,000.

There's also $400,000 for a future first-responders campus that would involve police being housed with other emergency services, and $88,000 for a radio system upgrade.

Both those amounts were required by city council, according to the police board's 2017 budget document.

The city not only has an operating budget for providing services, but a capital budget as well.

Construction will begin on key watermain and sewer projects in the former Innisfil land this year, what Lehman has described as “the next round of suburban growth ... in a way we haven't had in 25 years.”

There will be Highway 400 projects – advancing the Harvie Road crossing design, beginning the design of the McKay Road interchange.

Along with the completion of Military Heritage Park and Centennial Park on Barrie's waterfront.

“I don't think people realize there's going to be a boardwalk all the way along the beach,” Lehman said. “The work all got done in the late fall. That's actually going to be really great.”

There will be neighbourhood renewal, in the form of pre-design for four of Barrie's oldest communities.

Morrow Road and Mapleview Drive East construction will be completed.

How affordable is a tax increase this year?

Barrie's 2016 community survey of 1,000 residents in October showed that 32% of homeowners said they would like to see property taxes go down, even if it meant service levels dropped. Three years ago only 18% of homeowners surveyed said this.

The survey did not ask which city services residents would rather do without, or at a diminished level, if their taxes were to decrease.

The survey also said 61% of those polled would minimize tax increases while maintaining service levels, and 7% would pay more tax to increase services.

But in 2013, 72% would keep tax increases to a minimum while maintaining city service levels, and 11% would pay more property tax to increase services.

This year's budget process begins Monday with an overview to councillors, followed by service partner presentations on Jan. 16, a staff report and councillors' deliberations on Feb. 6 and council approval Feb. 13 – although the schedule is subject to change.

