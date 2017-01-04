South Simcoe police stopped more than 5,000 vehicles during their 2016 Festive RIDE campaign, testing nearly 200 drivers.

Twelve criminal charges were laid, there were 11 impaired driving offences, one charge for driving while disqualified and 19 drivers had blood-alcohol levels in the WARN range, between 50 and 80 mgs.

"Our total stops and tests are down about 40% from last year," said acting Sgt. Steve Black. "But the number of criminal charges is the same, and that concerns us.

“We were really hoping drivers were getting the 'drive sober' message."

Of the vehicles stopped at RIDE spotchecks during the holiday season, police said many drivers were acting as designated drivers for friends and relatives who had been drinking, a trend police hope continues.

"There are so many alternatives to driving under the influence," Black said. "Take a cab, use transit, call a friend, stay over. There are designated driving services that didn't exist a few years ago.

“There's really no excuse for getting behind the wheel when you've been drinking."

Statistics confirm that impaired driving remains the number-one criminal cause of death in Canada, police said, and impaired driving by drugs is also on the rise.

“While we didn't have any arrests for impaired by drug at our spot checks this

year, we do see more of it,” said Const. Paul Catling, a South Simcoe police drug recognition evaluator. “Eleven people were charged with drug possession during Festive RIDE, so it is out there, and we are encountering it."

Drug recognition evaluators are specially trained officers who form an opinion on a driver's sobriety where drugs are involved, by having the driver perform a series of tests, then taking and analyzing samples.

Recently, Ontario law changed so those charged with impaired driving by drug face the same licence suspensions as those charged when impaired by alcohol.

It's estimated that an impaired charge can cost a driver more than $20,000 in legals fees and costs.

"The message we are sending is the same as it's always been," Const. Rich Williamson said. "If you drink, don't drive. If you're high, don't drive.

“It's that simple."