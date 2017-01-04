Noon Year's Eve in Innisfil

Noon Year's Eve has become a tradition at the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library – a mid-day celebration of the New Year, geared towards kids.

The party includes noisemakers, songs, stories, crafts and dancing - and a count-down to the New Year at noon.

“This is our last day of 2016,” Librarian Amy Eastwood told the kids and parents who gathered for the free event. “That means that 2017 is on the way!”

The children listened to “Don't let the Pigeon stay up late,” danced the Chicken Dance, and made themselves “2017” headbands. Then they counted down to Noon, celebrating the new year with cheers and balloons.

A Noon Year's Eve celebration was also held at the Cookstown Library.