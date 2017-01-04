Change text size for the story

SEVERN TWP. - A father has been charged with the aggravated assault of his child.

The infant remains in hospital, in stable condition, OPP said.

On Dec. 29, Orillia OPP were contacted by Simcoe Muskoka Family Connections about a serious incident involving an infant.

The OPP crime unit and criminal investigations branch became involved.

A 20-year-old Severn Township man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessities of life.

He has a Orillia court date later this month.