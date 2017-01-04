Family New Year's Eve in Innisfil

Innisfil Community Events Corporation held the 9th annual Family New Year's Eve celebration at the Innisfil Recreation Complex, and welcomed record crowds to the family “First Night” event.

Partnering with the Town of Innisfil and the YMCA, the event offered free skating on both Gold and Red rinks, free swimming, and free food and prizes. There was no charge, although donations of cash and non-perishable food for the local food bank were gratefully accepted.

Volunteers with I.C.E. Corp cooked up 800 hot dogs, donated by Alcona Sobeys and Foodland in Stroud, served up 200 slices of pizza donated by 2-4-1 Pizza, and handed out scores of candy canes, contributed by Walmart. There was also a free draw for prizes donated by a long list of sponsors.

By 7 p.m., the food was gone, the pool and rinks had closed – and families headed outdoors to the south parking lot, for a fireworks spectacular, to welcome in the New Year.