An Essa Township pair face multiple charges, including assaulting police, after being stopped on Highway 69, near Parry Sound, on Dec. 24.

Just after 3 a.m., OPP were told about a southbound car with occupants who had been involved in a disturbance at a Sudbury home. They were also reported to have been drinking.

About two hours later police spotted a car on the shoulder of the highway near Wallbridge.

An officer spoke to a woman in the driver's seat and determined she had consumed alcohol, police said.

As the woman was being arrested, a man left the vehicle and the officer was assaulted, OPP said. The man then tried to get away from the officer by getting back into the car.

The officer was assaulted again, police said, and when the man was arrested, the officer was spat at.

A 25-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest, escaping lawful custody, obstructing police, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and assaulting a police officer.

A 30-year-old man is charged with two counts of assaulting police, mischief under $5,000, obstructing police, resisting arrest and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Both people were held for bail hearings.