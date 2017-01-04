The City of Barrie is saving energy and money, while winning awards for its work.

In September, the city received the Energy into Action Innovation award for a recent project completed to reduce energy use on groundwater wells.

Variable frequency drive controls were added on six groundwater well motors, enabling the city to run the motor in the wells at the speed required to produce the desired flow of water at any given time.

This results in a much more efficient system, because the pumps don't need to run at full capacity all of the time. The project reduced electrical consumption by 369,000 kWh annually - equivalent to powering 493 homes for one month - reducing energy costs by $55,000 annually.

This project will pay for itself in just less than three years with the reduced energy costs, in addition to the $94,000 incentive received from PowerStream.

The city was also recognized with a Mayors’ Megawatt Challenge award for reducing energy use by 18.7% at Allandale Recreation Centre.

This was accomplished through education and behaviour changes as well as facility improvements. The award was handed out last month by the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.

The Mayors’ Megawatt Challenge is a collaborative program which helps municipalities work together to lower their energy and operating costs, while contributing to the health and well-being of their communities.

“These initiatives are the result of a culture of conservation that the corporation has embraced,” said Barry Thompson, the city's manager of energy management. “We have staff at all levels coming up with innovative ideas big and small that contribute to energy savings for the city.”

On Oct. 22, 2012, city council adopted an energy management plan, which outlines a strategy for the city to meet provincial reporting requirements established under the Green Energy and Economy Act, and reduce energy consumption within facilities.

To date, the city has avoided $1.2 million through 68 projects and initiatives.

To view the energy management plan visit energy efficiency via www.barrie.ca/conservation.