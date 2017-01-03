INNISFIL – A man was slapped in the face and threatened, his son was also threatened, Sunday night at an Alcona home.

South Simcoe police were called there at 9:40 p.m. and officers determined a man and his son were threatened, and the man had been slapped.

Plates were also smashed in the kitchen, police said.

The man's wife was arrested and charged with assault, mischief under $1,000 and three counts of uttering threats.

She was also charged with weapons dangerous, as police say she was holding a kitchen knife during one of the threats.

A 44-year-old Alcona woman was held for a bail hearing.

Police said the man and his son did not require medical attention.