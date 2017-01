Change text size for the story

PENETANGUISHENE – A man has been arrested in connection with several Fox Street break-ins Monday.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they took place between 6:30 pm. and 8:30 p.m. that day.

With the assistance of a citizen, a 38-year-old man was arrested in the Fox Street area.

Police say a firearm that investigators believe was fired by the man arrested was also seized.

No one was injured, police said.

OPP continue to investigate this incident.