Change text size for the story

MIDLAND – An aggressive driver faces impaired and drug charges after being stopped by OPP on Dec. 30.

Just before 7:50 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Highway 12.

OPP found a quantity of suspected marijuana inside the vehicle, police said.

A 66-year-old Fergus man is charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle and drug possession.

He has a court date later this month in Midland.