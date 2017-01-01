INNISFIL – A black, four-door, 2003 Cadillac Escalade was stolen Dec. 30 and the suspects are two men driving a similar car.

South Simcoe police say a woman parked her car near the H&M entrance at Tanger Outlets in Cookstown at 9:30 a.m. that Friday, and when she returned at 3:30 p.m. it was gone.

Security footage shows the Caddy was taken at 11:30 a.m. by two men driving a white Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows, aluminum running boards and a stainless steel push-bar with two fog lights mounted to its front.

Anyone with information about this theft or the white Caddy is asked to call Const. Mike Kayser at 705-436-2141, ext. 1412 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.