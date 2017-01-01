Bloodshot eyes and the smell of liquor led to the arrest of a man early Saturday during a RIDE spot-check in Barrie.

City police were checking vehicles in the area of Essa Road and Highway 400 at 12:30 a.m.

After speaking to an officer, police said a driver admitted he had been drinking.

He failed a roadside screening test and was arrested, police said, before being taken to Barrie police station for further tests.

A man was charged with impaired driving and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

He has a court later later this month.