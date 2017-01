INNISFIL – South Simcoe police are still seeking the owner of cash found in the Alcona LCBO parking lot Friday, Dec. 23.

A Good Samaritan handed the money over to the store manager, but when it went unclaimed, it was given to police.

The owner needs to identify the amount and some other details about the cash to claim it, police said.

The police property office re-opens Monday, Jan. 2 and can be reached at 705-436-2141, ext. 1070.