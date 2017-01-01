Onward, upward.

At long last, Barrie's former Innisfil land will be more than just plans in the new year.

“That's going to be the big issue for 2017 – we're going to get started down there, with the first plans of subdivision, first big pipes, first big roads, all that stuff will come to council,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman.

Plans of subdivision in the spring, then the bigger road projects in the fall, he said.

“That will be next round of suburban growth ... in a way we haven't had in 25 years,” Lehman said.

The Barrie-Innisfil Boundary Adjustment Act of 2009 transferred 5,770 acres from Innisfil to Barrie on Jan. 1, 2010. The Salem Secondary Plan and the Hewitt's Secondary Plan were both approved by Barrie city council in June of 2014.

Late last year, a public meeting was held to rezone the Hewitt's and Salem secondary plans - where another 41,000 people are to live by 2031. About 5,700 units would be built in the Salem plan, 10,000 units in the Hewitt's plan.

Councillors will see a staff report on the rezoning in the first quarter of 2017, likely in February.

So those plans will be in motion this year, but Lehman says council has other decisions to make – especially in the downtown.

The Sandbox could provide a single location for all entrepreneurs to meet, learn and mentor - on the bus station's second floor.

The Maple Avenue station could also become a year-round public market - with indoor vendors selling local produce, baked goods, organic foods, eateries and prepared food along with the Barrie Farmers' Market.

A staff report with a business case for the project is expected in early 2017, when a report on the Sandbox could also be ready.

“If we can get a viable (market) plan that council is comfortable with, I have always believed that could be a big boost to that part of the downtown that needs it most,” Lehman said.

“But markets are not slam dunks. You've got to get it right.”

Before any of these projects, and the first order of business in 2017, is the operating and capital budget – which sets not only property taxes, but services levels as well.

There's a new wrinkle this year, however.

Barrie's 2016 community survey of 1,000 residents in October showed that 32% of homeowners said they would like to see property taxes go down, even if it meant service levels dropped. Three years ago only 18% of homeowners surveyed said this.

Lehman noted 32% is still a minority, albeit a fairly sizable one - but it cannot be ignored either.

“The problem then is what? What are you willing to live without?,” he said. “Or . . . what are you willing to go to a user-pay model for? So you can opt in or out, and people who use the service pay for the service.”

Doing without libraries, art galleries, sidewalk snowplowing, waterfront festivals – there are two sides to those arguments.

The community survey did not ask which city services residents would rather do without, or at a diminished level, if their taxes were to decrease.

The survey did said 61% of those polled would minimize tax increases while maintaining service levels, and 7% would pay more tax to increase services.

But in 2013, 72% would keep tax increases to a minimum while maintaining city service levels, and 11% would pay more property tax to increase services.

“While I recognize a portion of our residents who would like to see us do that (cut taxes and service levels), I haven't heard a good answer as to how to do that,” Lehman said, “and because it's still a minority of people, I don't think that's the direction we would move, unless there some opportunity to shift a service to user-pay that really made sense. And nothing springs to mind.”

But the mayor said there is a message for councillors.

“Cost of living pressure is the reason, hitting people in the pocket book,” he said. “The power bills are hitting them hard in their pocket book, and they're going 'something's got to give'.

“'My monthly budget that worked for me two years ago on my salary doesn't work for me now.'

“I think it speaks to the pressure people's household finances are under. It says more people are under pressure. It means we have to keep sharpening our pencils, with the pieces we can control (in the city's budget).”

While Barrie's budget documents have yet to be released, the consensus is homeowners are facing a 3%-3.35% tax increase – including about 1% for infrastructure renewal.

“There's a theme hopefully running through our last several budgets, which is the state-of-good repair infrastructure investment, the catch-up on capacity and the fixing up of what we've already got,” Lehman said.

Much of the remainder will be to pay for cost-of-living increases, but the mayor said more should still be accomplished.

“I do hope we manage to find some funding for some basic stuff that needs to be done,” Lehman said. “This may not be popular for me to say, but we need to clean up some of our public spaces a little bit. We have let them get run down.”

The brickwork in front of Barrie City Hall, some downtown sidewalks and not enough garbage bins or pickups in city parks are examples he cites.

“I don't think we want that. Those aren't big dollar costs. Fixing the sidewalks downtown ... is not going to break the bank,” he said

“I feel like we've let some of that stuff go a little bit, and our waterfront especially and our parks should be places where there isn't garbage, there isn't broken equipment.”

But the city is getting better at some services, and saving money in the process.

Apps for pothole repair, for example, and for doing fire inspections.

“No more clip boards and paper work orders, and forms filled out in triplicate and people typing things in,” Lehman said.

He praised CAO Carla Ladd for modernizing the city's service delivery.

