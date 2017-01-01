Change text size for the story

A Barrie man faces charges after turning himself in following a fail-to-remain crash last week.

On Dec. 26, a green Dodge Caravan slammed into a vehicle parked in a Hickling Trail driveway just before noon.

Following the crash, police said, the Dodge reversed and left the scene.

On Dec. 29, a 22-year-old man surrendered to police.

He is charged with failing to remain and careless driving.

The man has a February court date in Barrie.