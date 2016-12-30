Police Chief Designate announced

Bradford – Following the announced retirement of South Simcoe Police Chief Rick Beazley, the Bradford West Gwillimbury-Innisfil Police Services Board has announced the appointment of current Deputy Chief, Andrew Fletcher as Chief-Designate of the South Simcoe Police Service. Fletcher will assume the role of Chief on April 18, 2017.

“Andrew Fletcher has been an asset to the South Simcoe Police Service as Deputy Chief, and we are proud to appoint him to the role of Chief-Designate,” said Board Chair Rod Hicks, adding that Fletcher will “continue to build on the strong foundation established by Chief Beazley. (He) Brings a wealth of experience in policing and specific knowledge of our Service to the role. The Police Services Board looks forward to working with him to continue to implement innovative solutions and cost-effective community-based policing.”

“I'm honoured to be appointed as the next Chief of Police,” said Deputy Chief Fletcher. “I look forward to engaging with and mobilizing our community and other service providers, to collaboratively address the changes that face our communities and the police service in the years ahead.”

Fletcher joined the South Simcoe Police as Deputy Chief in June 2015. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Chief for the Halton Regional Police.

Fletcher began his policing career in 1984 in Halton, and has worked in Uniform Patrol, Criminal Investigations, tactical unit, drug and morality bureau, homicide unit, and community policing support. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, has been recognized with a Governor General Order of Merit for the Police Forces, and is a recipient of a Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal. He has served on the executive of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police as Zone 4 Director, is the current Zone 3 Treasurer, and past Chair of the OACP's Community Safety and Crime Prevention Committee.

Outside of policing, Fledtcher is co-chair of the Simcoe County Local Immigration Partnership, a member of the Innisfil Rotary Club, a supporter of Special Olympics Ontario, and has coached youth Soccer. He is a past Board member of the Reach Out Centre for Kids (ROCK), a non-profit charitable organization that serves children and youth.

The Police Services Board will begin open recruitment for a new Deputy Chief.