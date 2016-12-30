Garbage pick-up alert

Midhurst – Bad weather, poor driving conditions and high waste volumes over the holidays have impacted waste collection services in the County of Simcoe. Service providers have been struggling to keep pace; as a result, some residents have gone without garbage or recycling collection.

Be advised that crews will be working Saturday, December 31 in the Alcona area, mainly north of Innisfil Beach Rd., to collect garbage, organics and recycling, and alleviate the backlog before the regularly scheduled collection on January 2. If you live in this area, please have your garbage, organics and recyclables at curbside by 7 a.m. on Dec. 31.

For more information, see simcoe.ca. Residents can also contact the County Call Centre at 1-866-893-9300, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or email info@simcoe.ca. The call centre will be closed for the Holiday on Jan. 2.