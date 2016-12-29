Georgian College's president could have a salary of $400,000, its vice-presidents and other top people paid $273,000, according to the Barrie college's executive compensation plan.

The draft plan is part of a new provincial framework for determining executive compensation in Ontario colleges, universities, agencies and others in the public sector.

Tom McBride, chairman of Georgian College's board of governors, notes the province has passed legislation requiring all of these institutions to take this approach when they're sorting out compensation for their executives.

“The province is trying to bring some transparency and some logic to how all these big institutions are paying their top people. They're building process into it,” he said.

“This is something that we must do because of the province's position on it.”

Terry Heittola, president of Ontario Public Services Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 350, said the executive compensation plan presents a dilemma for his people.

“Members of the Georgian College administration have communicated to us that they are considering making some changes to the structure of our work in order to address budgetary pressure,” he said.

“Executive members of OPSEU Local 350 have expressed concern that these changes will negatively affect the quality of education delivered at Georgian College, and ultimately, will negatively affect students.

“It is confusing that while we are being asked to make these unprecedented changes to workload, an executive compensation program has been proposed that could provide significant increases to the salaries of the president and vice-presidents of the college,” Heittola said.

Local 350 represents full-time and part-time faculty, counsellors and librarians. The number varies from semester to semester, but it is at approximately 530 people now. There are about another 340 non-unionized faculty members at Georgian.

McBride said Georgian has a number of financial pressures to deal with, however, from cancelled provincial allowances to declines in domestic enrolment, and the Ontario government has not considered the timing of its legislation in relation to these factors.

“The dilemma is that the province has mandated that this process start, so it's not like this is something we can really sidestep,” he said. “Maybe he's (Heittola is) pre-judging the outcome of what the review will cause in terms of compensation.”

Such factors as salary philosophy, pay comparators, maximum salary and at-risk pay will be considered in establishing the executive compensation program.

McBride said Georgian's executive compensation plan has another element to it as well.

“All the institutions – we compete with each other for talent,” he said, noting Georgian is in seven cities and has university partnerships, adding a layer to its complexity.

“But we need to attract really good talent to run this place, run Georgian College properly. We need to be competitive at every level. We need to attract good teachers and good people to administer the college.

“The only way to do a really good job for students is to create a good environment for people and to have the right people in place.”

Marylynn West-Moynes, Georgian's president and CEO, had a salary of $279,068 in 2015, according to Ontario public sector salary disclosure documents, otherwise known as the Sunshine List.

Georgian had three vice-presidents in 2015, with salaries ranging from $182,438 to $218,645.

The college had seven executive directors in 2015 whose salaries ranged from $129,117 to $166,486.

Georgian's executive compensation plan also has what's called an at-risk performance pay factor, during the college's April 1 to March 31 fiscal year.

For example, 20% of the president's pay is risk-based on annual performance, while 15% of vice-presidents' and executive directors' pay is risk-based on annual performance.

The college's board of governors does the annual performance review process for Georgian's president, while the president does the same for other members of the executive team, with board oversight.

The Ontario government releases its annual disclosure of public-sector salaries of those who earn more than $100,000, for the previous year, in March.

Georgian is seeking public input on its executive compensation plan.

Visit www.georgiancollege.ca/about-georgian/president/board-of-governors-tab/#executive-compensation.

