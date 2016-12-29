Bradford woman charged with impaired
South Simcoe Police R.I.D.E. spotcheck. FILE PHOTO
BRADFORD – A RIDE patrol nabbed a local woman for impaired driving here early Wednesday morning.
At 1 a.m., South Simcoe police were conducting spot checks on Dissette Street and stopped a Chevrolet Cavalier, speaking to its female driver.
The officer detected alcohol on her breath and did a roadside screening test, which police say she failed.
A 45-year-old woman was arrested and charge with impaired driving.
Her driver's licence was revoked for 90 days and her car was impounded.
She has a January court date in Bradford.