BRADFORD – A local man faces an impaired driving charge after police found him asleep in his car at a fast-food restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

South Simcoe police were called there at 4:30 p.m. and found the man in a car, but officers were unable to wake him by banging on the window.

Concerned for his well-being, police said, officers entered the car and were able to wake the man.

A strong odour of marijuana was detected.

The driver showed signs of impairment, police said, was arrested and taken to North Division station.

There a police drug recognition expert performed a series of tests and a 20-year-old man was charged with impaired driving.

He has a February court date.

Since October, drivers charged with being under the influence of drugs now face the same sanctions as those impaired by alcohol.

So the Bradford man's driver's licence was also suspended for 90 days.