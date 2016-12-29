Barrie city police officers rescued a dog which had jumped into a 60-foot culvert filled with water off Highway 400 Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area of Duckworth Street and the 400 at 8:25 a.m. after receiving a report of a dog on the loose by multiple witnesses.

One said the dog had been struck by a car, possibly on the ramp to the highway.

The officers spotted Zara running north along the highway, but were unable to reach it before the dog jumped over an embankment and into the water-filled culvert.

As the dog's owner arrived on-scene, officers waded into the water to retrieve the dog.

They helped take Zara for a checkup, and it was uninjured from a night of adventure or any collisions with vehicles.

Zara had gone missing from the owner's residence late Wednesday night.