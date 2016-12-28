Monday's rain and mild temperatures have put the skids on this area's snowmobiling season.

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs' interactive guide shows no available trails in the Barrie area.

“With the rain and the thaw, we're kind of stuck back at zero, starting from scratch again with building the base in some spots, but not in all spots,” said Craig Mayhew, grooming manager for District 8 (Springwater and Oro townships).

“We didn't lose everything, but we lost a fair bit,” he said. “Because we didn't have any frost in the ground, the rain kind of opened up some water holes we had finally gotten filled in with snow, and frozen up a bit.”

Environment Canada says the mercury reached 8 degrees Celsius on Monday (rainfall amounts were not available).

But there is hope in the immediate future.

Wednesday morning's snowfall, with more forecast after midnight Thursday, could give OFSC groomers something to work with, Mayhew said.

“If there's enough here, and I can send the guys out to do a bit of packing tonight (Wednesday),” he said, “it will help fill in the base spots, in what's left of the base out there, and with a little more snow.

“We'll probably be good to go near the start of next week. Every little bit helps. If people can stay off it, for a couple of days ...”

Environment Canada was calling for periods of snow and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday, then a 60% chance of flurries Thursday night into Friday, and a 70% chance of snow flurries Saturday.

Mayhew said 25-30 centimetres of snow can be packed down to an inch to two inches of base trail, and a base of two to four inches is a good one.

“We strive for much more than that, but that's certainly something we can work with,” he said.

“Just like skiing ... if you have a good base, it can take some mild spells, it can take some warm days with sun. But if you don't have the base, you can never really turn the snow over – because all you're doing is turning over the dirt. So it's pretty essential. You start from the ground up.”

Getting the OFSC trails in shape isn't just about recreation, but this area's bottom line as well.

“The thing about snowmobiling is it isn't just some guys on snowmobiles,” Mayhew said. “The economic benefits of that, especially in our region - we have a lot of people in the district, a lot of restaurants, that rely on the snowmobilers.”

But the danger of riding on bad trails is significant; machines hitting rocks, tree roots, ground and swampy areas, throwing drivers in some instances.

Area police are also warning snowmobilers about consuming alcohol before getting on a sled.

Getting caught drinking and riding any vehicle while impaired carries the same penalties as operating a car or truck: the same fines, the same loss of a drivers licence and possible criminal charges and/or imprisonment.

A quick call to police or 911 is in order if a suspected drunk driver is known to be operating a snowmobile or ATV.

For up-to-date information on OFSC trails, visit ofsc.mapbase.ca/viewer.

