Chris Cornwall wants to take the ball to the hoop.

When he gets going, he's a hard man to stop.

Every time the Innisdale Invaders point guard gets that opportunity, he relishes the chance.

"I love it," said Cornwall with a big smile. "I love to get contact, try to get an and-one, and to get my team motivated and excited.

"I like shooting, don't get me wrong, but when they're playing me high, it's easier to take it to the basket off of that."

Cornwall, a Grade 11 student, has grabbed a big role for the Invaders senior boys basketball team this year.

But he feels like he's up to the challenge of competing at the next level.

"It's different (than junior basketball), but most of these guys I've played with before," Cornwall said. "It's a little different because there are bigger guys now, but I think I've adjusted to it nice.

"Our team is getting there too, and I think we've got it."

It was an up-and-down week for the Invaders, who lost by 43 points to the Nantyr Shores Tritons Wednesday, but got out of an early funk Thursday to hammer the Bradford Bucs 80-47.

"We just came in kind of sloppy and our heads weren't in the game, but after the first timeout when we were down, we kind of got back into it and motivated ourselves to believe we could do this, because we've beaten this team before," Cornwall said. "We needed to show them that we could really play."

The former Newmarket rep basketball player found his groove in the second quarter, driving right through the middle and helping himself to a handful of big points to push the Invaders ahead for good.

"I was letting their guard pressure me too much," Cornwall said. "My team was just telling me to move, and I realized then that I have to take over and to create for the team."

He's been tasked with leading this offence up the floor, something that the Invaders coaching staff believe Cornwall can do.

"Chris is a good player who is competitive and can shoot the ball," said Innisdale coach Scott Seeley. "He brings those elements to the team and for the most part, he's on board with what we're trying to do as coaches, so that's nice to have.

"At the same time, he is a Grade 11 student and when you make the jump from junior to senior, there is a learning curve," Seeley added. "He's still in that learning curve a little bit."

Cornwall showed plenty of life out on the court, but sometimes made a far-fetched play out of exuberance.

"That's part of his maturation process, trying to find that fine line between being energetic and having a passion for the game and being competitive, but not letting that boil over into compounding mistakes when they happen, and those are going to happen," Seeley said.

To his credit, Cornwall recognizes his need to become a little more even-keeled.

"I've just got to be better mentally," Cornwall said. "Sometimes, when I get down, I play too aggressive and start getting out of my zone.

"That game against Nantyr especially, I have to learn how to take it easy, go with the flow a little and listen to what my coaches are saying."

When it comes to taking the ball towards the net, Cornwall's reads are something that Seeley believes will continue to improve over time.

"As coaches, we're expecting them to try and not settle for jump shots as much and attack the paint, but that being said, when they attack the paint, we want them to make the right decision," Seeley said. "That decision-making process part of the game is always late to develop for guys, so we're working on that with him, but he'll be fine."

For his part, Cornwall is more than happy to get his teammates involved, getting pumped up after his pass set up Fairchild Tiriboy for a long, clean jumper.

"It's very big, because at the beginning of the game, I realized that if I survey the court, especially if they're pressuring me, that a lot of guys are going to be open," Cornwall said. "I just learned that over the years, that it's a big part to get other guys involved."

When push comes to shove, there are parts of Cornwall's game that he knows he can always turn to - like attacking the paint.

"I think shooting, handling the ball and taking it to the hoop," Cornwall said. "I can always get better at those, but those kinds of things define what I can do."

twitter.com/stephen_sweet