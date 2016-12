Change text size for the story

Who says nothing is free?

There will be a free skate at Barrie's East Bayfield Community Centre, at 80 Livingstone St. E., on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 9:30-11:20 a.m.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Holly Community Centre at 171 Mapleton Ave. will host a free skate from 1:30-3:20 p.m.

And on Saturday, Dec. 31, East Bayfield Community Centre will have a free skate 9:30-11:20 a.m.