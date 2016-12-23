Downtown Barrie parking, onstreet and in city lots, is free during all statutory holidays – but waterfront parking must still be paid for 24/7.

City residents must display their permits and visitors are required to pay $3 an hour, with a daily maximum of $15.

Remember that from Dec. 1-March 31, onstreet parking on city streets is not permitted from 3-6 a.m. in the downtown, and on other Barrie streets, from midnight to 7 a.m.

Visit barrie.ca/parking for more information.

If the weather is clear (no snow, etc.) on New Year's Eve, on-street parking will be permitted overnight. This decision will be made on Dec. 30 and would be found at barrie.ca/snow, and on the city's Twitter and Facebook accounts.